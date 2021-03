Acceptance of any contribution, gift or grant is at the discretion of the Vaxxter. The Vaxxter will not accept any gift unless it can be used or expended consistently with the educational purpose and mission of the Vaxxter.

No irrevocable gift, whether outright or life-income in character, will be accepted if under any reasonable set of circumstances the gift would jeopardize the donor’s financial security.

General donations to Vaxxter are not tax-deductible. If you are interested in contributing a minimum amount of $5000 or more to our 501C3 donation, please contact us directly.

The Vaxxter will only accept donations of cash. Certain other gifts, real property, personal property, in-kind gifts, non-liquid securities, and contributions whose sources are not transparent or whose use is restricted in some manner, must be reviewed prior to acceptance due to the special obligations raised or liabilities they may pose for Vaxxter and will not be accepted.

The Vaxxter will respect anonymous gifts, the Vaxxter will restrict information about the donor to only those staff members with a need to know.

The Vaxxter will not compensate, whether through commissions, finders' fees, or other means, any third party for directing a gift or a donor to the Vaxxter.