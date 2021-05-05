New Study Confirms: The COVID Shot Spike Protein is Dangerous

An explosive new study by researchers at the prestigious Salk Institute casts doubt on the current crop of gene-based vaccines that may pose a grave risk to public health. The article, which is titled “The novel coronavirus’ spike protein plays an additional key role in illness”, shows that SARS-CoV-2’s “distinctive ‘spike’ protein”….”damages cells, confirming COVID-19 as a primarily vascular disease.” While the paper focuses strictly on Covid-related issues, it unavoidably raises questions about the new vaccines that contain billions of spike proteins that could greatly increase the chances of severe illness or death.

Now there is solid evidence that:

Covid-19 is primarily a disease of the vascular system (The vascular system, also called the circulatory system, is made up of the vessels that carry blood and lymph through the body.) and not the respiratory system. The main culprit is the spike protein. (Spike protein–“a glycoprotein that protrudes from the envelope of some viruses” Merriam-Webster “Like a key in a lock, these spike proteins fuse to receptors on the surface of cells, allowing the virus’s genetic code to invade the host cell, take over its machinery and replicate.” Bruce Lieberman)

If Covid-19 is primarily a vascular disease and if the main instrument of physical damage is the spike protein, then why are we injecting people with billions of spike proteins?

Do you think it’s a good idea to bypass the first (defenses) of your immune system, and inject… trillions of spike proteins in your cells given the information that has just been released by the Salk Institute? Think about it….

(read full article here)

(original research – https://www.salk.edu/news-release/the-novel-coronavirus-spike-protein-plays-additional-key-role-in-illness/

Photocredit: Photo 125369026 © Volodymyr Tverdokhlib | Dreamstime.com