Smallpox as next Bioterrorism Attacks? What Does Bill Gates Know?

Smallpox was a deadly disease. It was eliminated completely a long time back. But this does not mean that there is no danger of this infection anymore.

The last naturally occurring smallpox infection was in 1977 and since then, no case of smallpox has been identified. But many countries have restored live cultures of the smallpox virus for making biological weapons or vaccines to protect lives from biological weapons. Many countries have held back live cultures of the virus which leaves the door open for a dangerous repeat outbreak of this infection. Accidentally or deliberately, the infection can resurface at nearly any time.

Let’s Connect Some Dots:

Over the years of Bill Gates’s involvement in the vaccine industry, you will find he has ominously said this over and over regarding the resurgence of smallpox. This article is not meant to promote fear, but it is important to pay attention to what this man seems to be warning us about. With awareness, and also taking care of our immune system and our health, we can prepare for potential scenarios.

In 2017, Microsoft founder Bill Gates raised the alarm over a growing threat from bioterrorism, warning that it could cause tens of millions of deaths. These are all quotes from Gates:

“Terrorists could wipe out 30 million people by weaponizing a disease such as smallpox, which could be worse than that of a nuclear attack. “The next epidemic could originate on the computer screen of a terrorist intent on using genetic engineering to create a synthetic version of the smallpox virus… or a super contagious and deadly strain of the flu.” “Getting ready for a global pandemic is every bit as important as nuclear deterrence and avoiding a climate catastrophe.” “Innovation, cooperation and careful planning can dramatically mitigate the risks presented by each of these threats.” “This includes germ games and other preparedness exercises, so we can better understand how diseases will spread, how people will respond in a panic, and how to deal with things like overloaded highways and communications systems.” “Fears terrorists could recreate diseases like smallbox to create havoc.” “Warns fast-moving airborne pathogen could kill more than 30 million in a year.” “Worse than a nuclear attack.”

How does SIGA play into all of this?

SIGA Technologies, Inc. is a public, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on providing solutions for unmet needs in the health security market. Their targeted market includes companies that provide medical countermeasures against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats, as well as threats from emerging infectious diseases. The company is headquartered in New York City, with research and development facilities in Corvallis, Oregon.

In July 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved SIGA’s first product, oral TPOXX® (tecovirimat), for the treatment of smallpox.

Who also partners with SIGA? –> a long list of government agencies.

What are they trying to tell us?

“Smallpox Outbreak Could Be Much Worse than COVID-19” in September 2020 Management Presentation in the Smallpox and the Health Security Market section:

Based on this information, it is particularly interesting that Joe Biden mentioned used the terminology “dark winter” at the recent presidential debate. Did you notice?

“Biden warns of ‘dark winter’ in America”…Co-incidence? Another Biden slip of the tongue?

Search what Operation Dark Winter means. You will find this:

Operation Dark Winter, the code name for a U.S. bio-terrorist attack simulation carried out in 2001. The operation, designed by health professionals from the Johns Hopkins Center for Civilian Biodefense Strategies—now known as the Center for Health Security—and the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), intended to gauge the government’s response to a mock smallpox outbreak linked to an unknown terrorist entity.



So what can we do? Natural Remedies and Herbs for Smallpox



There are some natural remedies that have been touted as older remedies helping to boost the body’s defense against small pox in particular, as well as relieving any burning or pain associated with sores and rashes.

*Neem is sold in capsule, tincture, powder, oil, cream, toothpaste, and mouthwash forms and has been known to help treat small pox. Neem leaves paste and poppy seed paste were used in the older days to help with burning and itching.

Smallpox herbal remedies believed to help fight symptoms:

Possible Homeopathic remedies:

Other general recommendations:

Adding 3 tbsp of organic apple cider vinegar to bathwater has been reported to help with burning sensations.

A light diet of plant-based foods is best as the body recovers. Increasing Vit C and improving gut health with probiotics is very important.

This natural drink

What you put into your body, as well as what you put into your mind, affects your immune health. Protect yourself as much as possible in these times. You are powerful and your body is powerful….do not let anyone tell you – or make you believe – otherwise.

