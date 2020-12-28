Coronavirus Pt. 6: The COVID Vaccines – part 2 – UPDATED

by Dr Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM

Vaccine-induced Spike Antibodies: Havoc on the Lungs

When the coronavirus vaccine is injected, the mRNA contains “instructions” for building the spike protein that has been identified on the surface of the SARS-CoV2 virus. The cell’s reverse transcriptase enzymes are called into action, leading to the mass production of the spike (S) protein, the protein thought to play a vital role in its infectivity.

However, is this a good thing?

The 2019 study by Liu, Li et al, “Anti-spike IgG antibody causes severe acute lung injury by skewing macrophage responses during acute SARS-CoV infection” is worthy of your time to read and study.

The investigation was undertaken to study the effect vaccine-induced, spike-protein antibodies have on preventing SARS-CoV infections and to examine the possible effect the spike-protein antibodies have on the immune system.

What the researchers discovered was startling.

Sixteen macaque monkeys were given two injections; half of the animals received a modified vaccinia virus with an inserted spike protein (ADS-MVA) or a control vaccine made with a modified vaccinia virus without the spike protein antigen (ADC-MVA). Three healthy, non-vaccinated monkeys were included as additional controls.

The animals were sacrificed between weeks 9 and 21, after receiving the second injection; the vaccine containing the spike protein induced very high antibody responses to the spike protein (anti-S-IgG). Although the antibodies had reduced the viral load in the upper respiratory tract, they caused a serious, antibody-enhanced injury in the lungs. In fact, there was a direct and positive correlation between the level of antibody in serum and the degree of lung injury. The tissues had evidence of diffuse alveolar damage (DAD), with various degrees of exudate (pus-like fluid) and hemorrhage (bleeding).

Even more, the lungs were large filled with large quantities of macrophages (pus) that had been weakened and inactivated.

Macrophages are a type of white blood cell that engulf, digest and eliminate microbes and foreign proteins through a process called phagocytosis. There are two primary types of macrophages. The M1 cells kill pathogens by secreting pro-inflammatory mediators and the M2 cells, which have an anti-inflammatory function and regulate wound healing. Antibodies formed against the SARS-CoV spike protein binds to the surface of M2 macrophages and weaken their function, allowing the M1 macrophages to release unchecked quantities cytokines. Instead of healing and repairing the infected lung tissues, the anti-S-IgG antibodies stifle the M2 cells and promote M1-caused inflammation. The results are a disaster.

A Summary of The Study’s Findings:

We present evidence of a detrimental role of the anti-S-IgG (anti-spike protein antibody) and acute lung injury during a SARS-CoV infection. Vaccine-induced, spike-specific antibodies resulted in severe acute lung injury in SARS-CoV infected Chinese macaques

Anti-S-IgG antibody failed to prevent SARS-CoV lower respiratory tract infection (pneumonia) and amplify (increase) M1 macrophage infiltration and accumulation in the lungs.

Anti-S-IgG causes severe acute lung injury (ALI) when the lungs become re-infected and/or re-exposed to coronaviruses by removing the inflammation-resolving work of the M2 macrophages.

Animals who died of SARS-CoV infection had an accumulation of pro-inflammatory M1 macrophages and an absence of wound-healing M2 macrophages in their lungs.

Histological examination [the lung tissue of the sacrificed animals] in 6 of the vaccinated macaques revealed acute diffuse alveolar damage (DAD) with various degrees of severity. Most of the macaques in the control group given the non-spike protein vaccine showed only minor to moderate lung inflammation. ( Note: alveoli are the tiny air sacs in the lungs that oxygenate the blood.)

Without the presence of the anti-S-IgG antibodies, M2 macrophages began healing the lungs within two days of infection.

Evidence Ignored

The above study was very recent (2019) but is it one of MANY dating back to 2002 documenting how damaging the COVID vaccine(s) are going to be once a person is vaccinated and then is re-exposed to circulating coronaviruses.

But that’s not the only problem caused by the COVID-19 vaccines.

Most garden-variety respiratory viruses cause infection by binding to specific receptors on the surface of the host’s cells. To block this attachment, antibodies formed from previous infections or by vaccines bind the circulating virus and neutralize it. This stops, or at least weakens, the progression to a full-blown infection.

However, in some viruses, the antibodies formed against them bind only loosely to the viral surface proteins. Instead of stopping an infection, this mechanism promotes invasion into the cell, enhancing the infection instead of stopping it.

Antibodies: Neutralizing vs Non-Neutralizing

A neutralizing antibody is shaped like the letter Y. The upper arms are called the Fab fragments and the stem is called the Fc fragment. The Fab fragments bind to an invading pathogen. The Fac fragment then binds to an Fac receptor on the surface of white blood cells, such as macrophages, lymphocytes, natural killer (NK) cells and others. Normally, this signals the white blood to release tiny bits of inflammatory chemicals to destroy the microbes

However, when the spike protein antibody (anti-S-IgG) engages with the Fac receptor on the surface of the cytomembrane, the “door opens” and allows the complex to enter host cells. And, if the Fab fragments of the antibody are only weakly bound to the surface of the pathogenic protein, the antibody acts like a Trojan horse. The loosely bound protein material “escapes” from the end of the Fab fragments, it highjacks that reverse transcriptase enzyme system and begins to replicate, enhancing the infection rather than stopping it.

This is the process of how antibody derived enhancement, or ADE, works. It’s like having an “on button” on a replicator but no “off button.” As the mRNA replicates, more and more non-neutralizing antibody is produced, leading to accelerated autoimmune diseases, primarily affecting the lungs, liver and kidneys. ADE may even plan a role in the development of fulminant ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome) after patients have recovered from COVID.

ADE has been identified in more than 40 kinds of viruses including HIV, Dengue, West Nile and coronaviruses. There are seven or the 36 circulating coronavirus strains (LINK) are known to infect humans.

Every Animal Tested

In a 2012 study of mice, ferrets, hamsters, and Cynomolgus monkeys, using various coronavirus proteins and various adjuvants, researchers reported immunopathology in every animal that had been vaccinated and then re-exposed to a SARS-CoV virus.

Researchers clearly stated the following:

This combined experience provides concern for trials with SARS-CoV vaccines in humans. Clinical trials with SARS coronavirus vaccines have been conducted and reported to induce antibody responses and to be ‘‘safe.” However, the evidence for safety is for a short period of observation. The concern arising from the present report is for an immunopathologic reaction occurring among vaccinated individuals on (re)exposure to infectious SARS-CoV, the basis for developing a vaccine for SARS.

Researchers concluded the following:

The SARS-CoV vaccines all induced antibody protection against infection with SARS-CoV. However, [viral] challenge of the mice given any of the vaccines led to the occurrence of Th2-type immunopathology suggesting hypersensitivity to SARS-CoV components. Caution in proceeding to application of a SARS-CoV vaccines in humans is indicated.

Unanswered questions

We know so little about the COVID vaccines.

Does the vaccine prevent the infection or only lessen a patient’s symptoms?

Does it keep them from spreading the virus? If so, why do we still need to distance and wear a mask?

How long will the antibody last? In otherwords, how long to we have to worry about viral re-exposure?

What if you already have a co-morbidity such as an autoimmune disease?

How well does it protect the elderly, many of whom have received a flu vaccine?

We are only a few weeks into this mass global vaccination campaign, and thousands of side effects are already being reported.

With all the evidence being ignored, is avoiding an infection with a 99% survival rate, worth the risk of the vaccine?

My vote will be unequivocally no.

1-5-2021: UPDATE: In less than 1 month and with 1M doses delivered, the latest data from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) shows there have now been 40,433 adverse events REPORTED from the Covid19 vaccinations in the USA….AND THERE MAY BE THOUSANDS MORE UNREPORTED

Look at the list of side effects: HERE

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny is a board-certified osteopathic medical doctor from Cleveland, Ohio. Dr. Tenpenny is a practicing physician and cares for patients 2.5 days per week. Dr. Tenpenny is an internationally known expert on the problems associated with vaccines. Students from all over the world have become confident parents and articulate activists through her online educational courses, found at Courses4Mastery.com. As the “Voice for the Health Freedom,” Dr. Tenpenny is an outspoken advocate for free choice in healthcare, including the right to refuse vaccination.