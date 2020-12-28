Coronavirus Pt. 6: The COVID Vaccines – part 1 – UPDATED 2-27-2021

by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABHIM

In December 2020, the first vaccines for coronavirus disease were granted an EUA – Emergency Use Authorization – by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Vaccine administration began immediately. Were you first in line? I hope you were not, and I hope no one you care about ran to get this injection either.

This is not “just another vaccine” and this is not “just like getting a flu shot.” The ingredients are experimental and the mRNA is coded to produce a protein that CAN modify your genes.

What We Know About the COVID Vaccines

According to the Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker, as of Dec. 26, 2020, 83 vaccines are in Phase 1, 2 or 3 human and animal clinical trials, with 18 approaching the final stages of testing. Never before have so many companies tested so many different vaccines at the same time, against a virus that has not been isolated. Of those in the trials, five vaccines are now early use, with three vaccines approved for clinical use Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. Here’s what we have been told, so far:

Pfizer/BioNTech (BNT162b2)

Pfizer’s vaccine – given the tentative name Comirnaty – has been approved for persons 16 years of age and older. The mRNA vaccine consists of two doses (30mcg solution in 0.3cc) given intramuscularly 21 days apart. The vaccine must be stored at -94F (-70C). mRNA is an unstable molecule, which is why it needs to be wrapped in lipid nanoparticles for storage and transportation. But the lipid nanoparticle is exquisitely sensitive to temperature; hence the reason that the vaccine must be stored and transported at extraordinarily low temperatures.

The ingredients found in Pfizer’s vaccine include the following: (CDC, slide 20)

nucleoside-modified mRNA encoding the viral spike (S) glycoprotein of SARS-CoV-2 Lipid: (4-hydroxybutyl) azanediyl)bis(hexane-6,1-diyl)bis(2-hexyldecanoate) Lipid: 1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine. [DSPC ] Lipid: 2-[( polyethylene glycol )-2000]-N,N-ditetra-decylacetamide Lipid: cholesterol potassium chloride potassium dihydrogen phosphate sodium chloride disodium hydrogen phosphate dihydrate sucrose



Note that none of the ingredients are listed with milligrams dosage. Look at the first three excipients. Not one of these has ever been used in a previously approved vaccine. Have they been tested for synergistic toxicity? Has there been stability testing for the breakdown of each ingredient when warmed to room temperature? And what about all those allergic reactions being reported? Have ANY of these chemicals been tested for allergic responses, in humans or even in animals? Pfizer gives explicit instructions on how to mix and administer this injection. See the specific instructions here.

While Pfizer and the FDA have no idea if this vaccine will prevent infection or even if the antibodies will persist long-term, Pfizer expects to manufacture over 1.3 billion doses worldwide by the end of 2021. For more on how this vaccine works, go here.

Moderna (mRNA-1273)

Like Pfizer’s vaccine, Moderna’s vaccine also uses mRNA as its vehicle for inducing antibody responses to the spike protein. Approved for those 18 years of age and older, the vaccine is given in two doses, (100 mcg in 0.5 cc intramuscular injection) with the second dose given one month (28 days) later, or as close to the recommended interval as possible. This vaccine can be stored for up to six months at -4F (-20C) temperatures.

The ingredients in the Moderna vaccine have now been listed on the Moderna Fact Sheet for providers: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is a white to off-white suspension for intramuscular injection to be injected 28 days apart. Each 0.5 mL dose of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine contains: (CDC, slide 20)

Messenger RNA (mRNA) encoding the pre-fusion stabilized Spike glycoprotein (S) of SARS-CoV-2 virus, 100 mcg IMPORTANT: The Moderna patent states that another mRNA may be present that encodes for the protein, flagellin an unapproved vaccine adjuvant used to stimulate the pro-inflammatory Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) Lipid: (4-hydroxybutyl) azanediyl)bis(hexane-6,1-diyl)bis(2-hexyldecanoate) Lipid: 1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine. [DSPC ] Lipid: 2-[( polyethylene glycol )-2000]-N,N-ditetra-decylacetamide Lipid: cholesterol tromethamine tromethamine hydrochloride, 18 mg acetic acid, 0.42 mg sodium acetate, 0.12 mg sucrose, 43.5 mg



Are you willing to be injected with something unknown and never tested before in humans? For more on how this vaccine works, go here.

Buried deep inside the Moderna patent is a section that has been ignored by the media and is not mentioned on the Moderna provider fact sheet. The mRNA in the Moderna vaccine has been coded to transcribe a protein, flagellin, that is used to enhance the cytokine response of the macrophages.

Either of the currently authorized mRNA COVID-19 vaccines can be used when indicated; ACIP does not state a product preference. However, these two vaccines are not interchangeable and both doses of the series should be completed with the same product. However, if two doses of different mRNA COVID-19 vaccine products are inadvertently administered, no worries! Additional doses of either product are not recommended.

Remember that both vaccines are completely protected from all liability by the 2005 PREP Act. So, if the nurse gives you the wrong shot, and you have a serious reaction, even death, there will be no repercussions for the nurse and no compensation for you.

One more candidate: AstraZeneca (AZD1222) (ChAdOx1 nCoV-19)

AstraZeneca’s AZD1222 coronavirus vaccine candidate, formerly known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, is made from a weakened version of a common cold virus, hence its original name. While it can cause infection in chimpanzees, the virus was genetically changed so it cannot reproduce/ replicate in humans.

The manufacturer released only a cursory list of ingredients, without including the microgram or milligram amount of each chemical. One 0.5cc injecting includes:

COVID-19 Vaccine (ChAdOx1-S* recombinant) 5 × 10^10 viral particles (vp) *This product contains genetically modified organisms (GMOs) Recombinant, replication-deficient chimpanzee adenovirus vector encoding the SARS CoV 2 Spike (S) glycoprotein Genetically modified human embryonic kidney (HEK) 293 cell List of excipients – unknown amounts: L-Histidine L-Histidine hydrochloride monohydrate Magnesium chloride hexahydrate Polysorbate 80 Ethanol Sucrose Sodium chloride Disodium edetate dihydrate Water for injections



This vaccine candidate is of interest because the clinical studies, done in collaboration with the University of Oxford, were widely publicized as the first and most promising vaccine. However, in May 2020, it was reported that all the vaccinated monkeys treated with the Oxford vaccine became infected when challenged. Then, why did the company press forward with the renamed, AZD1222 vaccine candidate? Because even though the vaccine did not protect the animals from infection, it did moderate the disease. Watch for this type of logic as the 80+ COVID vaccines try to make their way into the multi-trillion-dollar vaccine market.

But not to let all that research and money go to waste, researchers now believe the shot will be effective against a new viral variant emerging in Britain. To find out more about how this vaccine works, to here.

For details on all of the current vaccines clinical trials, go to the Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker found here (subscription required to NYTimesOnline to view)

