DNA, Vaccines, and Transhumanism

Transhumanism is a futuristic concept where man and technology blend, resulting in soulless intelligent machines. It is a movement that favors the evolution of a new species of human through the use of integrative circuitry. Referred to as “human betterment for the post-human era,” transhumanists assume that humanity will only be enhanced by machines. No damage. No degradation. And no possibility for coercion or domination. In a post-human world, humanity as we know it will be obsolete.

In 2012, artificial intelligence pioneer Ray Kurzweil became Director of Engineering and Chief Futurist at Google. He was hired to work on projects to teach machines to learn. Kurzweil predicts that by 2030 (there’s that date again) technological advances will allow tiny nano-bots into the bloodstream by way of injection. From there, they’ll pass through the blood-brain barrier, and integrate into the brain. The human brain can then connect “the cloud,” achieving a level of brilliance never thought possible. So, essentially, biological beings will become “non-biological entities.” In his book, The Singularity is Near: When Humans Transcend Biology, Kurzweil states, “In the future, there will be no distinction between human and machine, or between physical and virtual reality.”

But if our brains can tap UP into the cloud, it only makes sense the what’s in the cloud could be pushed DOWN into our brain. So, the question becomes: Who controls the specific information we’re allowed to tap into? Who determines which downloads we’ll get? The disturbing vision of thousands — or millions — of Manchurian Candidates comes to mind.

The Quest for Control of the Human Brain

In former-president Obama’s 2013 State of the Union Address, he announced his plan to invest in brain mapping technologies. In April of that year, a $100+ million initiative was launched called BRAIN, which stands for Brain Research through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies. Multiple public-private partnerships were funded, including the Allen Institute for Brain Science, the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Salk Institute for Biological Studies, and the Kavli Foundation and Institutes. Our tax dollars also funded this project; the government allocations included:

$20 million to the National Science Foundation to study how Big Data could be used to understand the ability of the brain to generate thoughts, emotions, and memories;

$40 million to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop training tools and resources to support the BRAIN initiative; and

$50 million to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to develop tools to capture and process dynamic neural and synaptic activities.

Using those funds — and more — DARPA announced in 2016 it would develop the Neural Engineering System Design (NESD) program. Touted as the next-level brain-computer interface (BCI), the NESD system is designed to turn brain activity into a binary code, allowing humans to engage with machines wirelessly, by simply thinking.

Darkside of Research

While many amazing medical uses could come from this research, from treating PTSD and traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), to maneuvering brain-activated exoskeletons and prosthetic limbs, it takes very little imagination to see how this research could quickly turn dark.

What if the post-human world involves domination by strong, mechanical humanoids with enhancements designed to benefit institutions, at the expense of the individual?

Will the drivers to create bionic humans be economic efficiency, cultural modification, and military dominance?

Post-humans will live longer and be Global Citizens. The future will offer a single meld of humans and apolitical identity. All under rule by the UN and the global Sustainability Agenda. Bionic humans will have no need to connect, even with creatures of their kind. Advances in animal cloning and embryonic stem cell technologies are bringing human cloning closer to reality, eliminating the need to procreate. This satisfies the globalist’s concerns regarding planetary overpopulation. Need more worker bees? Create them at the factory. They need no benefits, no vacations, and can work 24/7.

DNA Vaccines: Permanent Manipulation of Humans and Animals

DNA vaccines, a type of genetic engineering, were first tinkered within the early 1990s. A small snip of DNA, say, from a herpes virus, makes its way into a bacterial “bubble” called a plasmid, by way of injection. When the plasmid-laden vaccine is injected, the cellular immune system gears up to eliminate the foreign protein (plasmid + viral DNA snip). And at the same time, the humoral immune system creates antibodies against the viral DNA. When a herpes virus enters the body, the memory T-cells and B-cells work together to attack the foreign virus. This eliminates the virus it and avoids infection.

This process is not without problems.

The DNA snip can incorporate into the host’s DNA, leading to chromosome instability. The mutagenic effect can turn on oncogenes and turn off tumor suppressor genes, leading to cancer.

Genetic expression is the process where genes create proteins. Genetic over-expression is when the process “goes rogue” and produces massive amounts of foreign protein, destroying human tissues via both acute and chronic inflammation.

is when the process “goes rogue” and produces massive amounts of foreign protein, via both acute and chronic inflammation. Often the plasmid used is resistant to antibiotics ; the same antibiotic resistance can be transferred to the host.

; the same antibiotic resistance can be transferred to the The plasmid DNA can appear very similar to the vaccine recipient’s DNA. The anti-DNA antibodies can attack human organs with similar DNA sequences. The result is autoimmunity, clearly identified as the cause of nearly 100 different

DNA Vaccines in Animals

A concern that sounds like science fiction is the use of DNA vaccines in food-producing animals. The foreign DNA can incorporate into an animal’s DNA, getting into the human food supply. The plasmid DNA can disrupt the animal’s microflora, and even potentially transform the environmental microflora as the animals defecate.

This level of genetic manipulation makes DNA vaccines a dreamy tool of the transhumanists. With a host of companies working on biotic human body parts and DARPA working to build killer robots, designing DNA vaccines to enhance human DNA is only a step away. In fact, Editas Medicine, a US-based company, announced in November 2015 that the trials with the first humans to have their DNA genetically modified were well underway.

If robots could think, feel and have a conscience, would that make them human? Or, would the lack of genetic material always render it as non-human? Using the combination of artificial intelligence, nanotechnology and DNA vaccines to insert human genes and human characteristics into machines is no longer just for the movies. At what point are humans no longer humans?

As vaccine recommendations become mandates – and 30 states are now pushing for mandatory vaccines, will you retain your right to refuse?

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny is an osteopathic medical doctor, board-certified in three specialties. She is the founder of Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center, a medical clinic located near Cleveland, Ohio. Her company, Courses4Mastery.com provides online education and training regarding all aspects of vaccines and vaccination.

Dr. Tenpenny has invested nearly 20 years and more than 40,000 hours documenting and exposing the problems associated with vaccines. As an internationally known speaker and author, her many articles have been translated into at least 15 languages. She is a frequent guest on radio and TV to share her knowledge and educate parents on why they should Just.Say.No. to vaccines.

