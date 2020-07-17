Coronavirus Pt 4: Masks Don’t Protect

by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM

Over the last several months, the battle lines regarding COVID19 have been drawn around the concept of masking. Wearing a mask has become a symbol of staying together, of “doing something” to protect someone from getting sick with this generally mild infection. The behavior of those who obsessively wear a mask, and scream at others who don’t, seem similar to those who vaccinate their children but forbid unvaccinated children in their playdates. I want to respond the same to both groups: “If your mask is protecting you, why are you concerned that I’m putting myself at risk of the flu? ” (similar to “if your vaccines work, what are you worried about?”)

Wearing a mask has almost become nearly a cult-like participation and for some, masking seems to be a new fashion statement. There’s even a name given to those who refuse to wear a mask: bare face. Many governors have made masks mandatory, even if they have no legislative authority to do so.

I’ve spent the last two days combing the medical literature, search for scientific proof that masks do what we are told they do: stop the spread of infection and protect the person who wears the mask from becoming ill. After reviewing more than 50 articles, here’s what I’ve discovered:

There are NO randomized, controlled trials (RCT) with verified outcomes that show a benefit to healthcare workers or community members for wearing a mask or a respirator. There is no such definitive study . Likewise, no study exists that shows a benefit from a broad policy to wear masks in public (documented below).

. Likewise, no study exists that shows a benefit from a broad policy to wear masks in public (documented below). Furthermore, if there were any benefits to wearing a mask, because of the blocking power against droplets and aerosol particles, then there should be more benefit from wearing a respirator (N95) compared to a surgical mask. There is not. Neither masks nor respirators protect; cloth coverings are essentially worthless.

It should be noted that the surgical masks are primarily designed to protect the environment from the wearer, whereas the respirators are supposed to protect the wearer from the environment. (Balazy, et al).

Coronavirus are <0.125 microns in size. Masks and respirators filter particles 0.30 to 0.80 microns in size. Masks cannot possibly work. No bias-free study has ever found a benefit from wearing a mask or respirator in this application.

The pdf document found Here: Masks-Final has detailed references to back up these assertions. It’s time for us to revolt against the tyranny of our “rulers” with science that supports our decision to breathe oxygen, eliminate carbon dioxide and support a healthy immune system.

Outline: Conclusion Regarding Masks

They Do Not Protect

Public Health Experts Keep Changing: Mask vs No Mask Healthy persons do not spread illness Mask Mandates as Public Policy is a Disaster Particle Size: The Key to it All N95 Respirators Surgical Face Masks Cloth masks Wearing a mask blocks oxygen Wearing a mask increases CO2 – leading to cognitive dysfunction The psychological impact of mask wearing Masks dehumanize us Four Key Reasons Why People Choose to Not Wear a Mask BEST REFERENCES

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny is an osteopathic medical doctor, board-certified in three specialties. She is the founder of Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center, a medical clinic located near Cleveland, Ohio. Her company, Courses4Mastery.com provides online education and training regarding all aspects of vaccines and vaccination.

Dr. Tenpenny has invested nearly 20 years and more than 40,000 hours documenting and exposing the problems associated with vaccines. As an internationally known speaker and author, her many articles have been translated into at least 15 languages. She is a frequent guest on radio and TV to share her knowledge and educate parents on why they should Just.Say.No. to vaccines

Photo credit: ID 137706861 © Dabisik | Dreamstime.com